To curb ganja smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, dial 7382296118

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang launched WhatsApp number 7382296118 to enable the public to report about peddling of ganja and other narcotics to police at a programme held in his office at Mangalagiri on Thursday.

The DGP urged the people to feel the responsibility and inform the CID about smuggling and peddling of ganja and other narcotic substances to make Andhra Pradesh a ‘drug-free’ State.

The people who provide information about production and smuggling of ganja and other narcotics to the CID, will be suitably rewarded and their identity will not be revealed, the DGP said.

Taking a serious note of the rise in peddling of ganja and other narcotics, the police department has decided to sensitise the students by organising awareness sessions at colleges and universities.

“Parents should keep a vigil on their children to protect them from getting addicted to drugs,” he said.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the police to curb smuggling of ganja and narcotics, the DGP informed that vigil at the check posts has been stepped up.

Cultivation of ganja in Agency areas will be curbed. Steps are also being taken to strengthen the CID narcotics cell. No one will be spared if he is involved in peddling of drugs, the DGP said.