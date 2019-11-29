Home States Andhra Pradesh

We anticipated no trouble during Chandrababu Naidu’s tour: DGP

On why Naidu’s tour was permitted, Sawang said when the TDP chief had planned to visit Palnadu to meet those who allegedly suffered at the hands of YSRC activists.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Gautam Sawang on Thursday said two persons had been taken into custody for hurling stones and footwear on the convoy of TDP leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his tour of Amaravati.

“While one of them is a farmer, the other is a real estate developer,” he said.

“One of the arrested persons claimed he suffered losses in the wake of the development of a real estate venture in the capital region. Both of them declared that they had resorted to the act of stone-pelting to vent their anger over the loss of their livelihood,’’ the DGP said. 

ALSO READ: Amaravati turns battlefield ahead of Chandrababu Naidu's visit

On why Naidu’s tour was permitted, Sawang said when the TDP chief had planned to visit Palnadu to meet those who allegedly suffered at the hands of YSRC activists, the police sensed trouble and imposed prohibitory orders.

“We did not anticipate any trouble and gave permission to Naidu to undertake the tour of Amaravati,’’ he said.

