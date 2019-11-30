10,390 PMAY houses allotted to Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The central government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) initiative recently sanctioned 10,390 houses to the homeless BPL families residing within the Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) limits for the fiscal year 2019-20.For this, the Centre will give `2 lakh out of the total Rs 2.5 lakh estimated cost of house construction expense. The remaining cost will be borne by the beneficiaries or the State government or any other agency.

In order to provide the homeless BPL families with houses by 2022, the Rural Development ministry conducted a nationwide survey two months ago and uploaded the particulars of the homeless BPL families to the Centre’s Awaas App. “We are moving ahead with the aim to provide houses to all the homeless BPL families in the district by the next five years. The 10,390 houses sanctioned under the PMAY programme will be allocated to 330 villages from 37 mandals in all the 11 Assembly constituencies, which come under the OUDA limits,” PD-Housing KVS Sainath Kumar explained.

In order to count in the families within the OUDA limits, the State government directed the district housing authority to collect fresh applications from the eligible people. Later, a new list of beneficiaries was prepared and submitted to the Housing department officials.Following thorough scrutiny of the list, the Centre recently sanctioned construction of 10,391 houses in the district under the PMAY programme.

Moreover, 250 houses were sanctioned for the eligible BPL families of Kandukur municipal limits by the Centre. Houses will be allocated to the remaining municipalities in the second phase. For these houses, the Centre will provide `2.50 lakh out of the total estimated cost of `3.50 lakh per house. Remaining `1 lakh is to be borne by beneficiaries or the State government. As per the official information, around 90,000 BPL families were found without their own houses in the district last year.

The particulars of all the eligible families, such as Aadhaar numbers, ration cards and bank accounts were linked with the Awaas App. Through this data, it came to light that nearly 13,000 families did not own the house sites as well. As the State government is going to provide house sites to all eligible BPL families by the next Ugadi festival, they will also get chance to have a new house under PMAY.