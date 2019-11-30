Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man sexually assaults 18-year-old daughter for 20 days

The accused had also threatened his daughter of dire consequences if she reveals the assault to others.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times for 20 days by her father in Banganapalle mandal of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The survivor gathered courage and complaint to her mother on Friday night following which the accused was thrashed by family members and later a complaint lodged with the police.

According to police, the girl was studying intermediate second year staying in a hostel at Nandyal town but recently the girl's brother developed health complications and was brought to Nandyal for treatment. 

As the boy was admitted to a hospital, the accused father left his wife with the son and went back to the village along with his daughter.

"On December 12, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter taking advantage of the absence of other family members. The accused threatened the girl of dire consequences and forced her to keep quiet about the incidents," the police said.

After returning to the hostel, the girl complained of stomach ache. upon which the authorities informed the matter to her parents.

The family members came to Nandyal and took the girl to the village.  On Friday night, the girl spoke up to her mother regarding the sexual assault.

