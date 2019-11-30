Atchannaidu injured in road accident

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP Deputy Floor Leader in Assembly Kinjarapu Atchannaidu suffered minor injuries when his car met with an accident at Nakkapalli in the Vizag district on Friday night. According to reports, the car in which the TDP leader was travelling hit the road divider resulting in minor injuries to him. Atchannaidu was given first aid at a local hospital.

Later, he left for Srikakulam in the car. Atchannaidu said there was nothing to worry and he is safe. The accident occurred as the car hit the divider, he said. Police reached the spot immediately after the accident. TDP circles heaved a sigh of relief as Atchannaidu escaped with minor injuries.