Constable suspended for extortion

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A constable was suspended for extorting money and engaging in money lending business at Guntur on Friday. Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna said that the police department received a complaint against K Veerlankaiah, a constable in the east traffic police station of Guntur urban, for illegally collecting money from vendors, pushcart sellers and petty traders.

Complaint against him lending money to petty traders at high interest rates on a daily basis was also filed. After conducting primary inquiry into the matter, the SP issued suspension orders against Veerlankaiah. “He has violated discipline by indulging in illegal works and has also damaged the image of the department,” Ramakrishna said. Further inquiry was underway, the SP added.