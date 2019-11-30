‘Dalit Sthree Sakthi making society safer for women’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar appreciated Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) members for creating awareness among Dalit and tribal women about their rights, and for their efforts to bring down cases of violence against women and children. Releasing a poster for the DSS’ campaign to make the society a safer place for women in Guntur on Friday, Anand Kumar said the organisation members were an inspiration to many.

DSS members create awareness about Acts and rights provided by the Constitution and continue their fight until the culprits are given punitive punishment, he added. He advised the members to hold awareness programmes for Aadivasi women who lived in remote areas of the Palnadu region and also educate them about the government’s welfare schemes.

DSS national convener G Jhansi said a campaign was being conducted from November 25 to December 10 in the State in an attempt to prevent crimes against women. Industries Additional Director Ramakrishna and District Wome and Child Welfare department incharge PD KRishnaveni were also present.