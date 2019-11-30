Do Andhra Pradesh's helplines for women in danger work? We find out

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to help women and children in distress and curb crimes against women, AP police have set up women's protection cells such as Mahila Mitra, Mahila Rakshak and Shakti teams. They have also launched dedicated helpline numbers such as 100, 112, 181, 1090 and 1091 to render immediate help.

When TNIE contacted the helplines to check whether they were working, three - 100, 112 and 181 - were active. Another one - 1091- seemed to be working, but there was no response. The answer on the other helpline 1090 was "the number does not exist."

While 100 is well-known among the public, the other helplines 112 and 181 were launched recently to take complaints from women, especially pertaining to their safety while travelling and at the workplace and to protect them from domestic harassment. Following the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, women's organisations in the state have demanded that the police increase patrolling at night as the majority of atrocities against women are reported from 8 pm to 11 pm.

"The gruesome incident in Hyderabad shows women still have no security. We seem to be losing it as a society. Women can feel safe and secure only if stricter laws are enacted and enforced. What is the use of making Nirbhaya and other laws when we cannot protect our girls?" Sadineni Yamini Sharma, Rashtriya Brahmana Front national women's president, sought to know.

Though the rate of crimes against women in AP was high earlier, it has shown a downward trend in the past two years with police taking up several initiatives. According to official data, as many as 14,544 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2017. The number declined to 13,929 in 2018.

When contacted, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao urged the public to dial 100 or WhatsApp the number 7328909090, sharing their location when they are in danger. "In less than six minutes after registration of a complaint through Dial 100, police will reach the spot to rescue the victim," the Police Commissioner said.

Dial 100, 112, 181 or WhatsApp 7328909090

When a victim calls any helpline (100, 112 or 181), the call centre executive will collect the details such as the problem being faced, location and the contact number. Later, he will alert the nearest police station and send a message to the concerned station house officer about the threat. The officer will send a police team to the location to rescue the victim.

"The entire process will take less than 10 minutes after the call centre receives the complaint. A dedicated team is in place to take calls from women in distress. Alternatively, women could WhatsApp their location to 7328909090 and seek help," said DGP D Gautam Sawang.

What women should do while going out

Save helpline numbers on their mobile phones

Night shift employees or women travelling alone at night should always keep the GPS tracker in their smartphones on