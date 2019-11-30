Home States Andhra Pradesh

Do Andhra Pradesh's helplines for women in danger work? We find out

In the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, TNIE takes a look at the safety of women in Andhra Pradesh and what they should do if they find themselves in danger.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shamshabad MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy meets veterinarian’s parents and other family members on Friday | special arrangement

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to help women and children in distress and curb crimes against women, AP police have set up women's protection cells such as Mahila Mitra, Mahila Rakshak and Shakti teams. They have also launched dedicated helpline numbers such as 100, 112, 181, 1090 and 1091 to render immediate help.

When TNIE contacted the helplines to check whether they were working, three - 100, 112 and 181 - were active. Another one - 1091- seemed to be working, but there was no response. The answer on the other helpline 1090 was "the number does not exist."

While 100 is well-known among the public, the other helplines 112 and 181 were launched recently to take complaints from women, especially pertaining to their safety while travelling and at the workplace and to protect them from domestic harassment. Following the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, women's organisations in the state have demanded that the police increase patrolling at night as the majority of atrocities against women are reported from 8 pm to 11 pm.

"The gruesome incident in Hyderabad shows women still have no security. We seem to be losing it as a society. Women can feel safe and secure only if stricter laws are enacted and enforced. What is the use of making Nirbhaya and other laws when we cannot protect our girls?" Sadineni Yamini Sharma, Rashtriya Brahmana Front national women's president, sought to know.

Though the rate of crimes against women in AP was high earlier, it has shown a downward trend in the past two years with police taking up several initiatives. According to official data, as many as 14,544 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2017. The number declined to 13,929 in 2018.

When contacted, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao urged the public to dial 100 or WhatsApp the number 7328909090, sharing their location when they are in danger. "In less than six minutes after registration of a complaint through Dial 100, police will reach the spot to rescue the victim," the Police Commissioner said. 

Dial 100, 112, 181 or WhatsApp 7328909090

When a victim calls any helpline (100, 112 or 181), the call centre executive will collect the details such as the problem being faced, location and the contact number. Later, he will alert the nearest police station and send a message to the concerned station house officer about the threat. The officer will send a police team to the location to rescue the victim.

"The entire process will take less than 10 minutes after the call centre receives the complaint. A dedicated team is in place to take calls from women in distress. Alternatively, women could WhatsApp their location to 7328909090 and seek help," said DGP D Gautam Sawang.

What women should do while going out

Save helpline numbers on their mobile phones

Night shift employees or women travelling alone at night should always keep the GPS tracker in their smartphones on

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women's safety Helplines for women
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp