Engineering student commits suicide at IIIT campus in Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh.

By ANI

KADAPA (ANDHRA PRADESH): A Manjunath Reddy, a first-year mechanical engineering student, has allegedly committed suicide at IIIT campus at Idupulapaya here on Saturday.

His roommates found his body hanging in the room and informed college authorities.

"Manjunath Reddy is from Mydukuru town. He was studying in first-year mechanical engineering in our college. Today he was alone in his room when his roommates went for examination. They said that the boy committed suicide by hanging himself," said H Sudarsan Reddy, IIIT Director.

"We at first took him to campus hospital and then shifted him to Vempalle government hospital. The doctors there confirmed his death. When we checked his record, it was found that he has been irregular in classes. It was also found that he did not have the required attendance for taking examinations," he added.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.