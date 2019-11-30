Initiative helps Tenali MLA reach out to public

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of the elections to urban local bodies and panchayats, ruling party MLAs in Guntur district have taken up initiatives to directly interact with the people of their respective constituencies. Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, who launched the ‘Good Morning Tenali’ initiative on November 18, has inspected 10 wards and heard grievances regarding civic issues.

During his interaction, the YSRC MLA received requests from the public for house sites,inclusion of names into schemes launched by the current government, and complaints regarding damaged roads, water stagnation and mosquito menace. Despite the timing of the initiative, the party leaders, however, maintained that the reason for directly getting in touch with the public was only to address their problems regarding civic issues.

Municipal health officer BV Ramana said MLA Siva Kumar has visited wards 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 29, 30, 31 and 32 of the town since the launch of ‘Good Morning Tenali’, and his inspections will likely continue. The people’s representative has asked the civic officials to resolve the civic issues addressed to him on a war footing, and ensure that no water stagnation took place and damaged roads were repaired.

He has also assured his voters that all eligible persons would be enrolled for welfare schemes on or before Ugadi.