Kidnappers torture man, minor son

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A case of snatching of a 6.33-acre farm land after kidnapping the owner and his family members in Guntur district has come to light. In a complaint lodged with Amaravati police on Thursday, the complainant, one Vadlamudi Ramesh of Dharanikota, said he, his minor son Sailesh and his uncle Penumarthi Hanumantha Rao were abducted from his village and tortured on October 19 and 20.

Tulluru DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy said the prime suspect, Chekuri Venkateswarlu, hired three persons for the job. They first kidnapped Ramesh from near a liquor shop and then his uncle and son a day later. After the kidnapping, the accused tortured Ramesh and threatened to kill his son and uncle if he did not sign the land documents.

Later, they made him to sign it and transfer the said land in the name of his relatives, B Nagaswarupa, and Narasaiah, at gun point. It was only after this that the three were released on October 21. After coming to know of her family’s plight, Ramesh’s daughter Jyothirmaye, a BTech student, brought her father to the police station and lodged the complaint. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.