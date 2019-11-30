Two students tied to bench in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Two children in Class III and Class V were treated in an inhumane manner as their hands and feet were bound with a rope to a bench for their ‘mischievous’ behaviour. The incident took place at the Masanampet Upper Primary School in Kadiri mandal of Anantapur district. The headmistress, who is now under inquiry for corporal punishment, has shifted blame on the children’s parents. Speaking to the media, Sridevi said that the mother of one of the children had come to school, complaining that the boy had not been attending classes regularly. “His mother beat him up badly, tied him there and left,” Sridevi said. She added that it was the parents who tied the children’s hands and feet.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham filed a petition with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), seeking action against the headmistress on the grounds of cruelty against children. The incident was also brought to the notice of district collector S Satyanarayana. He demanded departmental action against the headmistress, apart from proceeding with a criminal case against her.

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Ganta Hymavathi said that the matter has been discussed with the municipal commissioner and the district collector. “We are waiting for the inquiry report. Based on the findings we will initiate action,” Hymavathi said. The mother of one of the students, gave a statement that she had herself tied up her son as he tried to run away from school.

