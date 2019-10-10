Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government constitutes panel to review Health Information and Management Service

A Government Order constituting the panel was released on Wednesday.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A health committe of Andhra Pradesh (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government constituted an 11-member committee to review the Health Information and Management Service (HIMS) in the State and recommend an integrated programme to be implemented in all public health facilities. A Government Order constituting the panel was released on Wednesday.

The main objective of the committee is to make recommendations for devising a comprehensive management and information system that includes mapping of human resources, geo-referencing, management of equipment and digital health records of citizens. The government is planning to develop a digital health data of the public, bring e-prescriptions and digital health cards.

Karthikeya Mishra,  Director of Health & Family Welfare, will be the convenor of the committee. Other members of the committee are Srinath Devireddy, IT Advisor, J Vidya Sagar, IT Advisor, K Srinivasa Rao MLA, Balasubrahmanyam IPS, Viswanath Yenemandra, Head, SeMT,  ITE&C Department, Thummala Lokeshwar Reddy, Dr S Aruna Kumari, Dr P Durga Prasad, Dr K  and V Vijayarama Raju, Managing DirectorAPMSIDC. The committee will be submit its report within four weeks.

Selection committee
The State Higher Education department constituted a search-cum-selection committee for appointing members of the A.P. Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Health Information and Management Service digital health records State Higher Education department Government Order
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp