Andhra Pradesh government constitutes panel to review Health Information and Management Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government constituted an 11-member committee to review the Health Information and Management Service (HIMS) in the State and recommend an integrated programme to be implemented in all public health facilities. A Government Order constituting the panel was released on Wednesday.

The main objective of the committee is to make recommendations for devising a comprehensive management and information system that includes mapping of human resources, geo-referencing, management of equipment and digital health records of citizens. The government is planning to develop a digital health data of the public, bring e-prescriptions and digital health cards.

Karthikeya Mishra, Director of Health & Family Welfare, will be the convenor of the committee. Other members of the committee are Srinath Devireddy, IT Advisor, J Vidya Sagar, IT Advisor, K Srinivasa Rao MLA, Balasubrahmanyam IPS, Viswanath Yenemandra, Head, SeMT, ITE&C Department, Thummala Lokeshwar Reddy, Dr S Aruna Kumari, Dr P Durga Prasad, Dr K and V Vijayarama Raju, Managing DirectorAPMSIDC. The committee will be submit its report within four weeks.

Selection committee

The State Higher Education department constituted a search-cum-selection committee for appointing members of the A.P. Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission.