Chandrababu Naidu to measure political pulse by visiting state's major cities in October  

Naidu will visit three districts this month and hold constituency wise review meeting with party leaders.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:34 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will start his district tours by visiting Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Incidentally, Naidu will be in Nellore district when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting the district on October 15 to launch YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Naidu will visit three districts this month and hold a constituency-wise review meeting with party leaders. On October 11 and 12, he will tour Visakhapatnam followed by Nellore on October 14 and 15 and Srikakulam on October 21 and 22.

Ahead of the district tours, Naidu held a review meeting with senior party leaders at his residence and took stock of the recent political situation in the State. Naidu felt that former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram was being targeted as she was fighting against Uranium mining. Naidu said the party will intensify its fight against the political harassment of its cadre by the Jagan government. “We will face the harassment politically and legally,’’ Naidu maintained.

“Our government had never resorted to political witch-hunt even against YSRC leaders like Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy against whom 16 cases were registered. The YSRC government had arrested Chintamaneni Prabhakar and is keeping him in prison for months in one case or the other,’’ Naidu said and alleged that the government had foisted cases against 12 former TDP MLAs. “We will approach the Human Rights Commission and Union Home Ministry and file complaints against the political harassment meted out to TDP leaders,’’ he said.

Comments

