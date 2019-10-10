Delhi High Court refers PIL on Polavaram to Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Delhi High Court disposed off the petition filed by Jana Sena member and environmentalist Pentapati Pulla Rao, alleging large-scale irregularities in Polavaram project, and has referred it to the Union Jal Shakti ministry. The court asked the ministry to treat it as a representation and told the petitioner to furnish the details available with him.

On Wednesday, the bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar continued the hearing on the PIL in which the petitioner alleged corruption and irregularities in the rehabilitation and resettlement of the oustees and sought a CBI probe into it. After considering the matter, the bench disposed of the petition and asked the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to consider the petitioner’s plea as a representation.