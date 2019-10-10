Home States Andhra Pradesh

Delhi High Court refers PIL on Polavaram to Centre

After considering the matter, the bench disposed of the petition and asked the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to consider the petitioner’s plea as a representation.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Delhi High Court disposed off the petition filed by Jana Sena member and environmentalist Pentapati Pulla Rao, alleging large-scale irregularities in Polavaram project, and has referred it to the Union Jal Shakti ministry. The court asked the ministry to treat it as a representation and told the petitioner to furnish the details available with him.

On Wednesday, the bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar continued the hearing on the PIL in which the petitioner alleged corruption and irregularities in the rehabilitation and resettlement of the oustees and sought a CBI probe into it. After considering the matter, the bench disposed of the petition and asked the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to consider the petitioner’s plea as a representation.

