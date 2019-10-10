Senior leaders of Andhra now in YSRC camp

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Rajamahendravaram MLA Akula Satyanarayana, former MLC Jupudi Prabhakar Rao and PCC secretary Dasu Venkat Rao joined the ruling YSR Congress in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

Akula Satyanarayana, who won as an MLA on a BJP ticket in the 2014 elections, joined the Jana Sena Party before the 2019 elections and unsuccessfully contested from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat. Jupudi was closely associated with former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Prabhakar remained loyal to Jagan after the latter launched the YSRC, but after the party’s loss in 2014 elections, he shifted loyalties to the TDP and was made the chairman of AP Scheduled Castes Corporation for two successive terms. Both the leaders were in touch with the YSRC leadership for the past few days and joined the party on the “auspicious” Dasara.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao said that nearly 50 per cent voters have reposed their faith in Jagan. “ Now, with no hesitation, I can say that the State can go ahead in the path of development under the leadership of Jagan and V Vijayasai Reddy. There are a few mistakes from my side. To rectify those mistakes, on the occasion of Dasara, I have joined the party again,” said Prabhakar Rao.

“The implementation of Vahana Mitra and Judicial Preview for transparency in governance shows that Jagan is a man who stands by his words,’’ said Akula Satyanarayana. “We believe that Jagan will implement all his poll promises,’’ he said.