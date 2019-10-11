Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Sarva Siksha Abhiyan project director issues order to conduct school student meet soon

But only few districts of the State have made plans to implement this programme from the third week of this month, such as Krishna district. 

Published: 11th October 2019 06:23 AM

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) State Project Director (SPD) Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu recently issued orders to conduct ‘School Students’ Meeting’ in which a student of a school will visit another nearby urban area school and stay there for one week. 

During their stay, they will observe the other school’s activities, curriculum, merits and demerits. Through this programme, the students will develop conversational skills, travelling and habituating at new places, the ability to mingle with others, etc. 

Students in the age group of six to 16 years and studying in standard I to IX will be included in this new initiative. The school management/parents’ committees of the receiving school would be entirely responsible for the visiting students, including their lodging, food and other necessities. 

The government-sanctioned Rs 1,000 per school for this scheme. Through this programme, the government aims to inculcate qualities of social living, friendliness, maintenance of relationship, the importance of moral values and good study habits among students. 

Prakasam district is also due to take this up. “As we are preoccupied with other programmes like Kanti Velugu, we are going to take this up after completion of the ongoing ones,” a senior official from the district SSA told TNIE. 

TAGS
 Sarva Siksha Abhiyan SSA Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu
