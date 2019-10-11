Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu calls it ‘rowdy govt’, asks cops to join YSRC  

Earlier, police stopped the TDP bike rally near NAD Junction stating that it has no permission. The police stopped the party members and allowed Naidu’s convoy to move.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at the YSRC government, calling it a “rowdy government”. He also alleged that some police officers were working at the behest of the government to target the TDP.

Naidu’s outburst came after police stopped the party’s motorcycle rally to the TDP city office from airport. “Some police officers are trying to create trouble to our party leaders and cadre. I know each and every officer’s career graph. I won’t sit silent if you continue to behave like this,’’ Naidu warned. Referring to the complaints lodged by TDP leaders on social media posts against its leaders with Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Naidu said the police were yet to act upon their complaint. “However, when the YSRC leaders went to complain against social media posts on YSRC leaders, the DGP gave them a red carpet welcome,’’ he alleged and asked the police officers to join the YSRC and contest elections, rather than crossing the line and targeting TDP leaders. 

Criticising the government over its “failure” on various fronts, Naidu said that time has come for the people to raise the slogan ‘Ravali Isuka (sand), Kavali current.’ Meanwhile, Naidu had reportedly vented ire at some party leaders for not working in coordination. During the review of Paderu constituency, Naidu expressed his unhappiness over the lack of coordination between the leaders.  
Earlier, police stopped the TDP bike rally near NAD Junction stating that it has no permission. The police stopped the party members and allowed Naidu’s convoy to move.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC government TDP YSRC leaders Gautam Sawang
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp