Court stays demolition of Kakinada's Bhaskara apartment

They also demanded the arrest of the builders.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bhaskara Estate apartment complex (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Residents of Bhaskara Estate under the aegis of the all-party committee are planning to launch a relay hunger strike seeking justice. The residents of the apartment at Satya Prasanna Nagar in the city were evacuated following damage to three of its pillars on September 19. The five-storey apartment built in 2005, has 40 flats. 

Though the Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities issued a demolition notice soon after the damage to three pillars of the apartment, it has not been taken up yet. In the meantime, the builders approach court. 

Kovvuru Gangireddy, one of the four builders, moved the court seeking to consider the possibility of retrofitting instead of demolishing the structure. The court issued a stay order on Wednesday and directed the KMC authorities not to demolish the apartment till further orders. 

The residents who have been agitating after being evacuated from made several representations to the officials concerned and the State government seeking justice.

Comments

