Five injured as bike, car collide 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : Five persons were severely injured when a motorcycle and a car collided at Pamurupalli village in Komarolu mandal on Thursday afternoon. According to the police, the car coming from Porumamilla in Kadapa district hit the motorcycle while three persons were going on it. All the three bike riders, the car driver and an occupant were injured in the collision.

In another incident at Giddalur, two persons were injured when their bikes collided. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.