Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mining-hit Mabbuchintapalle villagers block UCIL vehicles

After complaints, the UCIL had agreed to provide water to all seven villages.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Expert panel members at UCIL’s uranium plant in Kadapa on Monday.

Expert panel members at UCIL’s uranium plant in Kadapa on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The villagers of Mabbuchintapalle staged a dharna and obstructed the vehicles of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) on Thursday demanding that the company supply purified drinking water to them. 

The agitating villagers obstructed the vehicles of officials and other staff of UCIL in the village. The villagers said that for the last 10 days they had been demanding that the UCIL officials provide purified drinking water to them, but the company did not respond. Knowing about the agitation, UCIL personal manager Chaterjee and deputy general manager Sarkar visited the village and promised to carry out the needed repairs to the RO plant in the village to provide purified drinking water.

They also assured them of providing purified drinking water through tankers till the RO plant is repaired. With the assurance, the villagers called off their agitation. The villagers lamented that the water they are getting from Parnapalli reservoir is unfit for drinking. 

People in seven villages in Kadapa district and environmentalists have been alleging that Tummalapalle uranium mine is polluting the water bodies in the affected villages. Tummalapalle uranium mine is operated by UCIL, a public sector undertaking. After complaints, the UCIL had agreed to provide water to all seven villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mabbuchintapalle Uranium Corporation of India Limited UCIL Tummalapalle uranium mine Kadapa district
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp