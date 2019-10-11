YSR Kanti Velugu scheme will be a model for country, says Andhra Pradesh Education minister

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: State government’s ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ scheme was launched at the Ramnagar Municipal High School premises on Thursday. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, District Collector Pola Bhaskar, along with several district officials attended the function.

Also, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Dr Aadimoolapu Suresh inaugurated the scheme at his constituency headquarters in Yerragonda Palem town on the same day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education minister said that the programme was going to be a model scheme for the country.

“The government is going to check the eyesight of lakhs of school children across the State and will provide spectacles and perform surgeries on the needy students, free of cost,” the minister said.

Suresh further said, “Across the district, 4.8 lakh students belonging to 4,402 schools will benefit from this scheme. Teachers, with the help and support of the local medical and health department staff, will be conducting camps for eyesight screening tests at the school premises concerned from October 10 to 16.”