Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adikavi Nannaya University's girl students allege harassment by professor, CM Jagan Reddy orders probe 

In their complaint to the Chief Minister, the girls stated that on the pretext of conducting special classes, the accused professor was asking them to spend time with him.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Accused N Surya Raghavendra, Head of Department of English (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Taking serious note of the allegations of sexual harassment by the postgraduate girl students of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Some girl students of Nannaya University, in a letter written to the Chief Minister, complained that N Surya Raghavendra, Head of Department of English, was sexually harassing them. They even lodged a complaint with Rajamahendravaram police, but no action has been taken, they said.

In their complaint to the Chief Minister, the girls stated that on the pretext of conducting special classes, the accused professor was asking them to spend time with him. They said that the harassment had been going on for the past few months and when they tried to lodge a complaint with the university authorities, Raghavendra threatened to fail them in the subjects or stop their registration for PhD.

They further said that the English professor had even claimed to be close to the university vice-chancellor and his words matter the most than their complaint. Stating that they suffered mental agony all these days and unable to bear the harassment further, they took the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister.

“We appeal to you CM sir, please dismiss the sadist professor Raghavendra. There are many girl students, who hesitated to come out and speak about this due to various reasons. Finally, we decided to bring this to your kind notice,” the girls stated.

It was alleged that Raghavendra who collected the mobile phone numbers of some students, chatted with them in indecent language.  The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the Higher Education Department to look into the allegations against the HoD and submit a report.  

P Suresh Varma, Vice-Chancellor of Nannaya University,  said that “an internal inquiry is going on into the allegations against the HoD of English and it will be over in 2-3 days. Based on the inquiry report, we will initiate action against the professor.”  When TNIE spoke to Raghavendra, he denied the allegations made against him, stating that they were baseless. “The girls were asked to attend special classes in the morning. Some students who are not interested had resorted to make baseless allegations against me. As the HoD for the last four years, I never faced any charge,” he said and suspected the hand of those who are against him being HoD, behind the entire episode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adikavi Nannaya University AKNU YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Nannaya University
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp