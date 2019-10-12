Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation to increase sand supply to 65,000 metric tonnes per day

The display of ‘No Stock’ scroll soon after visiting the online portal by customers to book sand, reveals the severe scarcity of the construction material in the State.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:10 AM

Sand stock at Kotilingala Ghat in Rajamahendravaram I Express

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA: The display of ‘No Stock’ scroll soon after visiting the online portal by customers to book sand, reveals the severe scarcity of the construction material in the State.

However, the Mines and Geology Department officials are confident of overcoming the sand scarcity within a month and meet the huge demand for the construction material. More sand reaches are set to be operational with the receding of water levels in major rivers in the State after floods. The hike in rate payable to pattadars to Rs 100 from the existing Rs 60 per cubic metre of sand mined in patta lands is likely to augment the supply of sand.    

“As of now, we are able to supply 35,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes of sand a day. As there is a huge demand for sand, the stocks are getting sold within minutes after opening the online booking. The situation is likely to improve in the coming days. The availability of sand is likely to go up with the receding water levels in all the rivers. We hope that we will be able to supply 65,000 to 70,000 metric tonnes of sand a day within a month and it will be sufficient to meet the demand for the construction material,’’ AP Mineral Development Corporation Executive Director HD Nagaraja told TNIE.

Informing that they are excavating sand in 70 reaches, several desilting points and four pattadar lands (two each in Anantapur and Nellore districts), the officials are of the view that more farmers will come forward to give their lands for mining of sand with the enhancement of the rate to Rs 100 per cubic metre from the existing Rs 60.  “We have already identified the contractors for mining sand in pattadar lands. We will enter into agreements with both the farmers and contractors for excavation of sand in pattadar lands,’’ he said.

Apart from the 54 stock points, sand depots have been set up in cities like Kurnool, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Guntur to increase the supply of the construction material.

Rate for sand mined in pattadar lands hiked

The State government on Friday issued orders enhancing the rate payable to pattadars to Rs 100 from the existing Rs 60 per cubic metre of sand mined in pattadar lands. While rolling out the new sand policy in the first week of September, the government fixed the price payable to pattadars for sand mined in pattadar lands at Rs 60 per cubic metre. The price increase is meant to encourage pattadars to give their lands to the APMDC for mining of sand

