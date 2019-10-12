Andhra Pradesh to launch personalised adaptive learning system for 51 high schools from November 1

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The government has selected 54 high schools in Prakasam for implementation of the personalised adaptive learning (PAL) system in the first phase from November 1. Through this scheme, students from Classes 6 to 10 of government and ZP high schools will be taught complex topics in mathematics and science by expert teachers through tablet PCs for better understanding.

The government had previously decided to launch PAL in all high schools in a phased manner. Earlier, it had provided computers to 250 out of 354 government high schools to promote digital learning. The required number of tablet computers has already arrived at Mandal-level distribution points and the district education authorities are planning on the distribution procedure.

Education department higher officials have decided to take the support of State IT cell experts, who are making arrangements for the provision of internet and other necessary amenities before the implementation. The selected teachers will also be trained in using hand-held devices.

The authorities have directed that special classes under the PAL system must be conducted at least twice a week.

“Each selected school will be provided 30 tablet computers, with each one to be allotted to two-three students. We are preparing lists of teachers who will undergo training ahead of the implementation of PAL in the first phase. It will be ready in a few days,” an official explained.