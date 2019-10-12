CM Jagan Reddy gives green signal to set up Archaeological Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved a proposal to set up the Archaeological Corporation in order to preserve the historical monuments in the State. He also directed the officials to establish cultural academies in every district. “Select 15 to 20 tourist places in the State and develop them with the help of international companies. All the selected places should be developed with world-class amenities,’’ the Chief Minister asserted.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of Tourism, Archaeology and Youth Affairs departments at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister asked them to identify places to be developed to make AP the first priority for foreign tourists.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to provide financial assistance to artistes from Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Kalamkari villages in order to preserve handicrafts.

“Do not restrict to a specific region for tourism development. Polavaram, Pulichintala, Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, Somasila, Kandaleru, Araku, Lambasingi, Paderu and a few prominent reservoirs and dams should be developed into tourist destinations,” he asserted.

The officials were told to prepare a master plan for the construction of at least one sports complex in every district. Every school should have a proper playground, the Chief Minister maintained.

Disclosing the details of the meeting to mediapersons at the State Secretariat in the evening, Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the State government would set up sports complexes and cultural academies in every district.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the construction of cultural academy in five acres of land within two years.

“An action plan is being prepared for setting up 7-star hotels in all the 13 districts. The officials were directed to submit the list of places to be developed into world-class tourist destinations and take steps for setting up hotels by joining hands with reputed companies around the world. The officials proposed Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Polavaram, Suryalanka, Horsley Hills, Orvakal, and Gandikota to be developed into tourist destinations. But, the Chief Minister asked the officials to give detailed information and include proposals for setting up Gandikota Adventure Academy, glass bridge on rivers and construction of ropeways at tourist places,” the minister explained.

Sports stadiums

CM gave nod to set up sports stadiums with international standards in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry or Kakinada, Amaravati, Tirupati

Shilparamam in an area of 10 acres will be set up at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district

Financial assistance to artistes from Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Kalamkari villages

Identify places to be developed into world-class tourist destinations, says CM