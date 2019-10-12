Guntur revenue department officials making efforts to speed up 300-acre land acquisition for NH-216

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur revenue department officials in Guntur are making efforts to expedite land acquisition for the widening of National Highway-216. A total of 350 acres of land from 300 farmers would be required for a road-widening project. The officials have already acquired 300 acres. Joint Collector-2 conducted a review meeting with tahsildars recently and directed them to complete the process of land acquisition within the stipulated time frame. The NH-216, from Kathipudi to Ongole, covers a distance of 456 kilometres. The NHAI had proposed the expansion to improve connectivity.