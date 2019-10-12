Jagan doing irreparable damage to State: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visiting the city for the first time after TDP’s drubbing in the Assembly polls, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRC government was only coining “new names for our programmes” and taking the State several steps backwards.

Addressing media persons, Naidu alleged that, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is draining the State exchequer of Rs 7,500 crore in the name of saving Rs 750 crore from Polavaram project. Some of the best projects, including Amaravati, are ruined thanks to his useless ideas.”

“Though the State has never faced water or power problem, the YSRC government wants to divert River Godavari waters to Srisailam through Telangana. This concerns people of two State, not two Chief Ministers,” the TDP supremo said.

On the sand scarcity and power shortage issue, the TDP supremo said, “Around three lakh families did not celebrate Dasara because they lost their jobs. If the same situation continues, they might not celebrate Deepawali too. It is a pity one lorry load of sand costs Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Power shortage, which was unknown earlier, is nowhere to stay and now we have J-tax on liquor.”