Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan doing irreparable damage to State: Chandrababu Naidu

It is a pity one lorry load of sand costs Rs 80,000 to Rs 1  lakh.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visiting the city for the first time after TDP’s drubbing in the Assembly polls, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRC government was only coining “new names for our programmes” and taking the State several steps backwards.

Addressing media persons, Naidu alleged that, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is draining the State exchequer of  Rs 7,500 crore in the name of saving Rs 750 crore from Polavaram project. Some of the best projects, including Amaravati, are ruined thanks to his useless ideas.”

“Though the State has never faced water or power problem, the YSRC government wants to divert River Godavari waters to Srisailam through Telangana. This concerns people of two State, not two Chief Ministers,” the TDP supremo said.

On the sand scarcity and power shortage issue, the TDP supremo said, “Around three lakh families did not celebrate Dasara because they lost their jobs. If the same situation continues, they might not celebrate Deepawali too. It is a pity one lorry load of sand costs Rs 80,000 to Rs 1  lakh. Power shortage, which was unknown earlier, is nowhere to stay and now we have J-tax on liquor.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls YSRC government N Chandrababu Naidu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati River Godavari TDP supremo
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp