Programme to boost police officials’ abilities launched

SP Kaushal, who conceived the JIO concept, selected assistant sub inspectors and head constables for extensive training in writing crime reports and other related documents.

Andhra Pradesh DGP

Andhra Pradesh DGP and Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal inaugurated Project JIO, an intellectual and psychological capacity building programme for junior investigation officers (JIOs), at his chamber here on Friday.
Addressing the JIOs, DSPs, CIs and SIs, the Superintendent of Police explained the uniqueness of the concept, a first-of-its-kind in the State, and its importance in busting rackets and cracking down on criminals.

SP Kaushal, who conceived the JIO concept, selected assistant sub-inspectors and head constables for extensive training in writing crime reports and other related documents. The new-appointees will assist senior investigation officers (DSPs, CIs and SIs) by collecting key information regarding crime activities, composing reports and notes, receiving public grievances and giving suitable replies to the complainants.
SP Kaushal told JIOs: “If you perform your duties well, then IPR (investigation performance report) grades will be awarded to you, which will be taken into consideration at the time of promotions, rewards, awards and transfers. This is a golden opportunity for all of you to upgrade your skills. We will provide you travelling and dearness allowances for your investigation tours.”  Additional SP B Sarath Babu also took part in the programme.

