Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rains hit normal life in Anantapur

River Chitravari in spate; Settur records rainfall of 58.3 mm; rainwater enters houses

Published: 12th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The mandal parishad upper primary school inundated at Chelimepalli in Anantapur district; (Right) River Chitravati in spate at Puttaparthi | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Heavy rains threw normal life out of gear in Anantapur district on Friday. As a result, River Chitravati has been receiving heavy inflows. A large number of people were seen standing on either side of the river banks to see the floodwater.

Heavy rains lashed Kalyandurg, Puttaparthi and Penukonda. The mandal parishad upper primary school inundated at Chelimepalli. Road connectivity to several villages was disrupted.

Several residential localities were inundated in Kalyandurg mandal following heavy rains on Friday. Crops in hundreds of acres were submerged in floodwater.

The district received an average rainfall of 18.2 mm on Friday and highest rainfall of 58.3 mm was recorded at Settur. Irrigation officials said that 62 irrigation tanks were filled with floodwater, 146 irrigation tanks were filled half and 1,334 irrigation tanks have received huge amount of water. Agriculture and meteorological scientist Sadineni Malleswari predicted moderate to heavy rains till Oct 15.

crops damaged
Many streams and canals are overflowing as a result of heavy rain. Heavy rains lashed district on Friday, causing severe damage to crops. Farmers, who expected a bumper crop in the current season, are a worried lot now.

Majority of roads battered
The continuous rainfall left a majority of the roads battered in the district on Friday. The downpour left many roads waterlogged putting motorists and pedestrians to trouble. As the rain was continuous, there was little scope for the stormwater to recede.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anantapur district Heavy rains Kalyandurg Puttaparthi Kalyandurg mandal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp