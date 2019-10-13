Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Rythu Bharosa on October 15

Under the scheme, the beneficiary will get Rs 12,500 per annum and the amount will be directly credited to his/her account.

Published: 13th October 2019 07:46 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the launch of ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ at Vikram Simhapuri University campus in Kakutur village, Nellore district, on October 15. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme at 10:30 a.m.

 YSR Rythu Bharosa is one of the Navaratnas (nine promises) in the YSRC manifesto. 

So far, about 40 lakh farmers were identified as beneficiaries for the scheme. The final list is expected to be announced on the eve of the launch, on Monday. 

Under the scheme, the beneficiary will get Rs 12,500 per annum and the amount will be directly credited to his/her account.

It includes Rs 6,000 provided by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana. 

According to Agriculture Minister K Kannababu, the scheme was supposed to be launched in 2020 before Kharif, but seeing the distress of the farming community, the Chief Minister preponed the launch to October 15, 2019, so as to benefit the farmers before the commencement of Rabi season. 

