Farmer smothered to death in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer was murdered at Vellatur village in Bollapalli mandal on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Kommineni Rattaiah (57).

According to police, Rattaiah had developed a relationship with Bandaru Malleswari after his wife died due to ill health and started living with her.

She was pestering Rattaiah to register some property in her name, but he refused. It was alleged that she hatched a conspiracy with some others to eliminate him and in pursuance of the plan, Rattaiah was smothered to death with a pillow while he was sleeping in the agriculture field.

Some locals informed the matter to police, who rushed to the spot. The mobile phones of Rattaiah and Malleswari were seized. Malleswari was taken into custody.

Though Rattaiah hailed from Bandarupalli village in Tadikonda mandal, he was living in Vellatur by leasing out his agriculture lands. The body was shifted to Vinukonda area hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.

