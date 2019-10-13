Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government dismisses rumours, says no plan to relocate HoD buildings for now 

Published: 13th October 2019 08:03 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as speculation is rife that all the heads of departments (HoD) offices are likely to be moved to a single premises at Tadepalli or Mangalagiri, the State government has clarified that there is no such proposal so far.

For now, the HoD offices, which are scattered in and around Vijayawada and Guntur, will maintain the status quo, and an appropriate decision would be taken at a later stage as and when necessary.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who is also a part of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the projects under review, maintained that there was no plan to bring all the HoD offices under one umbrella.

With the works of the five-towered Secretariat, which was also to house the HoD offices, proposed by the previous government stalled and under review, it was speculated that the government was looking for a suitable premises between Vijayawada and Guntur to relocated them.

A few places also did the rounds as the potential HoD buildings. 

Regarding the five-towered secretariat and HoD buildings, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, a couple of days ago, clarified that decisions pertaining to the projects in the capital would be taken only after the expert committee, constituted to look into alleged irregularities, submits its report.

While sources said that the committee has already submitted its preliminary observation, the final report is yet to be drafted. 

Meanwhile, sources said that the APCRDA has reworked the plan of the five-towered administrative structure for scaling its scope down.

 The proposal is to restrict the structure, designed by the renowned Foster+Partners, to a ‘practical’ and a ‘financially feasible’ 10 or 15-storeyed building, instead of the earlier designed 50 floors and 40 floors. 

“The earlier project was estimated to cost Rs 5,000 crore and in the first phase Rs 2,700 crore works were launched,” an official noted. Sources claimed that the government would initiate reverse tendering process for the project, after reworking its scope.

The reverse tendering will also be initiated for the Land Pooling Scheme layouts to be developed and returned to the farmers.  who had given their lands.

