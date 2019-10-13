Home States Andhra Pradesh

Harassment allegations against professor baseless: V-C

In the preliminary enquiry, the women cell found some missing links in the complaint and allegations baseless.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The sexual harassment allegations made by some students against Prof N Surya Raghavendra, head, Department of English, Adikavi Nannaya University, took a new turn on Saturday when Vice-Chancellor P Suresh Verma said the complaint appeared a ploy to tarnish the image of the institution.  

Speaking to media persons, he said the university took the allegations very seriously and the women cell conducted an inquiry.

In the preliminary enquiry, the women cell found some missing links in the complaint and allegations baseless.

The V-C said the three students, who accused the English professor of sexual harassment, belonged to the 2017-19 batch. “I was not the V-C of the university during this period.

"Therefore, their contention that they did not approach me for help because Raghavendra and I were on friendly terms exposes their lie. How can these three students, who completed their studies and left the university, make a complaint now? The letter carries no signature either. So, I am left with no doubt that something is fishy about their claim,” Suresh Verma said. 

The Vice-Chancellor further said when the women cell members called up the girl students in connection with the probe into their complaint, their mobile phones were not working.

“We suspect there is some foul play behind the whole episode to tarnish the image of the university. Nevertheless, we will conduct a comprehensive inquiry to get to the bottom of the truth. We have asked the women cell to speed up the probe. After receiving a final report, we will initiate appropriate steps,” the V-C said.

Meanwhile, K Nukaratnam, coordinator of the university women cell, told media that a five-member committee will take up a further inquiry on Monday and will speak to the faculty members and students separately, after which the full report will be sent to higher officials.

Adikavi Nannaya University
