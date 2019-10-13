Plans afoot for ration door delivery  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the directives of the State government, district authorities are making arrangements for direct door delivery of civil supplies to the ration card holders from January 1, 2020 onwards.

The Joint Collector (JC) has called a meeting on October 17 to discuss it and call tenders from packing agencies having warehouses with a capacity of storing 10,000 metric tonnes of goods and packing them in bags of various sizes.

As the district has around 9.9 lakh ration cardholders, the district authorities are planning to invite tenders for packing the PDS rice in four sizes, i.e., in 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg and 20 kg bags.

Joint Collector S Shan Mohan is going to discuss this in the October 17 meeting with all concerned officers and staff of the related departments and later will release the notice inviting tenders.

Meanwhile, the present fair price (FP) shop dealers are afraid about the security of their jobs, as the government has already announced that all civil supplies will be directly delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries through the newly appointed village volunteers.

As per the official information, more than 9.9 lakh white ration card holders, covering around 32 lakh people, are there in Prakasam district.

Among them nearly 7.95 lakh white card holders were registered under the e-pos system and were getting monthly ration and other civil supplies through the 2,151 FP shops in the district.

Initially, the State government had decided to launch this door delivery of civil supplies through village volunteers from last September, but later it decided to implement the announced programme as a pilot project in Srikakulam district.

After analysing the results of the pilot project, the programme would be implemented in all districts of the State, it was decided.

As the pilot project was successful in Srikakulam district, the government directed all the district administrations to adopt the same strategies to make this new system successful in their respective districts.

Accordingly, the Prakasam district authorities are now planning to implement the programme.

On the other hand, the FP shop dealers fearing job loss on account of this new programme are preparing to oppose the move.

The newly formed Prakasam District Ration Dealers Joint Action Committee (PDRD JAC), with all its 56 mandal level ration dealers associations’ office-bearers, is demanding clarification about their job security from the State and district authorities well before the new system is put in place.

State authorities have also issued orders for appointing special officers for each district to monitor this new door-delivery-of-civil-supplies-through the volunteers’ system.

Recently V Venu, CFO working at Amaravati State Civil Supplies Corporation MD’s office has been made the Prakasam district special officer for monitoring the door delivery system.

As the State authorities issued orders to make necessary arrangements for door delivery of civil supplies to the beneficiaries through village volunteers, the district authorities were in a dilemma about whom to send the stocks from the packing agency’s godown – whether they should send it to the existing FP shop dealers or to handover the total stock to the village volunteers directly.

“As of now, we don’t have clear orders about whom to supply the goods, but it would be decided later. Meanwhile, the JC will conduct a meeting on October 17 to discuss the appointment of packaging agencies,” an official told TNIE.