Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police pick up broomsticks to spruce up Andhra Pradesh's Pinnelli

He said that the village was densely populated and to maintain peace there police were concentrating on motivating the villagers by conducting social activities.

Published: 13th October 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel participating in Swachh Bharat programme at Pinnelli village in Machavaram mandal of Guntur district on Saturday.

Police personnel participating in Swachh Bharat programme at Pinnelli village in Machavaram mandal of Guntur district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The villagers living in Pinnelli, which was in news recently for clashes between the TDP and the YSRCP supporters following the 2019 general elections, were in for a surprise in the early hours of Saturday when they found the lathi wielding policemen had shunned their batons and in their khakis, with broomsticks in hand were working hard to clean up the village.  

Not just the policemen, grama volunteers, revenue, panchayati department officials and other government employees were busy cleaning the village roads, removing silt from the drains, planting saplings as part of the Swachh Bharat programme.

They were 200 in number. Seeing the government officials, including the police taking up the work of keeping the village clean, many villagers joined them willingly.

For record, around 10,000 people live in Pinnelli at Machavaram Mandal in Guntur district.  

The police officers had adopted this vulnerable village, where regular clashes between the supporters of the YSRCP and the TDP took place.

On occasions, the clashes were between the Muslims living in the village and members of other communities living alongside them. In order to put a brake on the clashes, the police, as per the directions of Guntur district rural SP R Jayalakshmi, adopted the village and monitored the situation round-the-clock.

With community policing policy being adopted, the police provided 10 fans to the primary school, Urdu school, ZP High School by collecting funds from donors.

They also donated 100 saplings, which the students planted under vanam manam programme. This apart, they undertook counseling of the villagers, who were prone to picking up fights in the village.  

Sk Saida and Bujji, villagers living in Pinnelli said that they had never seen police taking part in social services leaving their lathis behind.

They said that they also participated in the activities ignoring differences among them and decided to stop quarrelling with each other.

They also decided to concentrate on the development of the village, with the support of the police. They said that some people of Pinnelli left the village fearing attacks, but the police had created a conducive atmosphere there, where one could live happily.  

Machavaram SI M Lakshmi Narayana Reddy said that 58 police constables, 50 grama volunteers, Revenue, Panchayati department employees had taken part in the programme.

He said that the police were pursuing development activities, with the coordination of other government officials and the villagers.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sattenapalli, R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, along with local police conducted the Swachh Bharat programme.

The DSP said that the village was adopted by Piduguralla rural CI Ch Rattaiah and the police were conducting interaction programmes there thrice a week to create awareness among the public about all round development of the village.

He said that the village was densely populated and to maintain peace there police were concentrating on motivating the villagers by conducting social activities.

He said that the people of Pinnelli were now living together peacefully, ignoring differences among them and the police were helping them to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Pinnelli TDP YSRCP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp