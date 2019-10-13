Somasila project gates opened after 10 years

By Express News Service

NELLORE: With steady inflows from upstream Kundu and other rivers, the crest gates of Somasila Project in Nellore district were opened on Sunday for the fist time after more than 10 years.

Water is being let down by opening two crest gates into the Penna river. This came as a huge relief for the farmers who were facing problems for the past few years in getting irrigation water. Heavy rains in the parched Rayalaseema region, more particularly in Anantapur and Kadapa districts, over the past few days have filled river Kundu to the brim and also the projects downstream.

Somasila project, which was filled to brim in 2008, got filled to the brim and project officials started releasing water from Sunday by lifting the 6th and 7th crest gates of the project and released water into river Penna. More than 23,000 cusecs of water was released on Sunday while it is releasing an inflow of 32,389 cusecs of water from upstream areas. Simultaneously, water is being released to Kandaleru and Kanigiri reservoirs and Kavali and Kanupur canals.