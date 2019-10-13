Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speed up tourism works in Prakasam: Collector 

He also enquired about the progress of the construction of compound wall, food court, restaurant and toilets at Pakala beach at a cost of around Rs 4 crore. Only 65 per cent of the works is completed.

Published: 13th October 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 07:34 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Collector Pola Bhaskar asked the tourism officials to speed up all the ongoing/proposed tourism projects in Prakasam. 

He conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday on the development of tourism in the district and directed the officials concerned to work fast to complete all the ongoing tourism projects on priority basis.

The Collector pointed out the delay in the ongoing projects. “As the auspicious Karteeka masam is approaching, you have to speed up the development works at the famous Bhairava Kona temple complex taken up at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Works of guest house taken up at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, electrification works costing Rs 60 lakh, modern toilets works with Rs 42 lakh, platform construction works with Rs 25 lakh are only completed 60-65 per cent and you have to speed up the works to meet the deadline,” the Collector said. 

In this connection, the Collector discussed the tourism project proposals related to construction of modern food court near Ongole on a two-acre site, Shilparamam on 15-acre land, Kothapatnam beach road expansion, temple development, family restaurant, swimming pool and other tourist attractions at Mallavaram - Gundlakamma reservoir etc.

He also mentioned the proposal of establishing an iconic exhibition on the unique Ongole breed oxen at the Mallavaram tourism project site and development of Gundla Brahmeswaram temple to make Prakasam a major tourist destination.

