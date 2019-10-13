Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam water to last till Rabi season in Rayalaseema

For the first time since 1990, in a single water year, the gates of the project were lifted five times to release the floodwater. 

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after releasing water downstream in large volume like never before in recent times, there is enough water in the Srisailam project to cater to the needs of Kharif and Rabi crops in the Rayalaseema region. It also has enough volume for the drinking water needs of the region.   

Following heavy rains in upper catchment areas of river Krishna in Maharashtra and Karnataka since last week of July, there have been heavy inflows to the Srisailam project from both the Jurala project in River Krishna in Telangana and Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka. 

According to Srisailam dam officials, the inflows from the upstream reached the reservoir for the first time on July 1.

It was on August 9 that the surplus water at the project was witnessed for the first time and the status continued till August 21.

For 12 days, the project gates were lifted at various heights to let out the floodwater downstream through the spillway to Nagarjuna Sagar. 

On September 10, the project again witnessed surplus water and project gates were lifted to release water downstream till September 15. 

After five days, the continuing inflows forced the project officials to open the gates again for two days.

The fourth time the gates were opened to let out the floodwater was on September 26 and the surplus water continued till October 2 and again for the fifth time, the gates were opened on October 10 to let out the floodwater. 

The officials, who have been constantly monitoring the water levels at the project, said that it was rare for them to have eight of the 10 gates of the project constantly operated for four days.

It is perhaps for the first time that the staff of the project had to work round the clock for three months in a row. 

For the Rayalaseema region, which witnessed drought for nearly a decade, it is a reversal in fortunes this water year.

Not only there were sufficient inflows, but heavy rains in short spells in the four districts, more so in Anantapur and Kurnool, saw water bodies, which remained dry for long, brimming with water.

Srisailam,  a lifeline for the Rayalaseema region, has yet again proved its worth this year. As on October 9, the water released to HNSS from the project stood at 10.12 TMC, to Muchumarri lift scheme 0.417 TMC and to KC canal through Malayala Lift Scheme 0.067 TMC.

While 956.312 TMC of water was released to Nagarjuna Sagar project this water year to date, the total water released through Pothireddypaddu Head Regulator to various water bodies including Penna River, Telugu Ganga Project and GNSS was 111.176 TMC.

At present, the water levels in the project stand at  212.438 TMC.

