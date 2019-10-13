Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP refutes Andhra Finance Minister's charges, says YSRC inefficiency led to ‘crisis’

Referring to the debts in the electricity sector, Yanamala said the debts got accumulated for the past 50 years and not during the five-year ruling of the TDP.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath held the TDP responsible for the huge debt burden of the State government, leaders of the Opposition party alleged that inefficiency of the ruling YSRC leaders led to the financial crisis in the past four months. 

While the TDP government on average made debts to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore per year during the past five years, the YSRC government projected Rs 48,000 crore debts in the first budget itself, they pointed out.

In a release issued on Saturday, senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that in the representation submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the GVA of AP  reduced by 8 per cent and per capita income decreased by Rs 17,000 in the past four months.

It revealed that the revenue of the State has dropped during the four months, he remarked.

“Except liquor, revenue collapsed in all other sectors,’’ he alleged.

Yanamala also held former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy responsible for doubling the debts of discoms by purchasing power at Rs 11 per unit. The present government is purchasing power at Rs 11.68 per unit though it is available at Rs 4, he alleged.

Taking a dig at the claim of Buggana that the YSRC government did not go for overdraft, Yanamala sought to know whether the Finance Minister dare to say that his government will not go for overdraft in the coming four-and-a-half years.

