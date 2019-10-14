Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP seeks probe into Polavaram ‘irregularities’ 

Published: 14th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram

Polavaram Dam Project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of BJP State leaders met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday evening and submitted a report on the observations made during their visit to Polavaram project site on October 11. In the report, the State leaders reportedly sought a probe into the alleged irregularities committed during the previous government’s term and requested the ministry’s intervention in expediting the project execution.

The delegation from the State, led by its president Kanna Lakshminarayana, apprised the Union Minister of the status of the progress made. They particularly informed the minister of the issues related to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR). The State leaders also explained the alleged irregularities in the LARR, which were brought to their notice when they visited the submergence-prone areas, and asked for a thorough inquiry.

It may be recalled that the BJP leaders visited the project site on October 11 and alleged large-scale irregularities by the previous TDP government. Slamming the TDP for its non-serious approach towards project execution, they said major share of rehabilitation and resettlement was pending. 

TAGS
BJP Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Kanna Lakshminarayana LARR TDP Andhra BJP
