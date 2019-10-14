Guntur farmer arrested for assaulting woman MPEO 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer was arrested on Sunday for reportedly attacking a woman multi-purpose extension officer (MPEO) of the Agriculture department at Madinapadu in Dacehepalli.

The attacker, S Mastan, had requested MPEO V Divya to include his daughter’s name in the YSR Rythu Bharosa beneficiary list. A heated argument took place between the two as the official refused to keep the request stating it was against the rules, which was followed by Mastan assaulting her.

Divya then lodged a complaint with the police and the farmer was taken into custody. She said she had approved his application for Rythu Bharosa as he had two acres of land in Madinapadu, but denied his request to name his daughter as a tenant farmer in the beneficiary list. AP State Agriculture Officers Association women secretary K Amala Kumari, department joint secretary Ch Padmavati and treasurer Venkataramaiah, Sandhyarani and D Papakumari condemned the incident.