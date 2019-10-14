Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation launches Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics programme to tackle seasonal diseases

GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha appealed to the public to cooperate.

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to spread awareness among the public about seasonal diseases through Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics (MMDC) programme, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) formed 30 teams to conduct house-to-house inspections.

As per the directions of district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, the GMC identified 30 high-risk areas in the city and have chalked out a comprehensive plan to cover every house in these areas. The programme was launched on October 9 and will continue till November 30. The teams have been constituted of MEPMA, DMHO, malaria department, sanitary and engineering wings of GMC.

The teams have been conducting inspection and if any seasonal disease is being found in the household, are collecting blood samples. They are creating awareness against open stagnant water that might become a breeding ground of mosquitoes, distributing pamphlets on precautionary measures, fogging, using oil balls and other anti-larval activities.

Each team has been inspecting 250 houses every day. The locations being focused upon are Srinivasarao Thota, Nagarampalem, Akulavari Thota, Raghuram Nagar, AT Agraharam, Kankaragunta, Pattabhipuram, Stambhalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, Vidya Nagar, Devapura and Brodipet. 
