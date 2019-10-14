Huge rush continues at Tirupati even after conclusion of Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala has been witnessing heavy pilgrim rush even after the conclusion of annual Brahmotsavams. The weekend rush coupled with the fourth week of Tamil Puratasi Saturday are said to be the reasons for the unprecedented pilgrim rush at Tirumala which even crossed the Asthana Mandapam point, on Sunday.

AEO AV Dharma Reddy, along with temple deputy EO Harindranath and VGO Manohar, monitored the pilgrim rush at VQC compartments and outside lines.