‘Modi government’s policies benefit only corporates’, opined CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Centre must take steps to tackle the severe financial crisis that the nation is presently going through, opined CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu, at a conference held at a private meeting hall here on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not speaking about this severe recession-situation in the country and his government also does not seem serious about it as no suitable steps have been taken yet. The Narendra Modi-led government has liberally sanctioned Rs 1.48 lakh crore to corporate companies but has provided nothing to the farmers, not even the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agriculture produce.

The citizens must be made aware of these issues and united agitations against the government are the only solution,” Raghavulu added.