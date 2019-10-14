Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, Andhra Pradesh government to ask seller, buyer to prepare registration documents on their own

 Taking yet another step towards transparent and accountable governance, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is bringing in reforms in the Stamps and Registrations Department.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking yet another step towards transparent and accountable governance, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is bringing in reforms in the Stamps and Registrations Department.

Starting November 1, both buyers and sellers of property can prepare their own documents, instead of depending on document writers.  To help them prepare registration documents on their own, 16 different types of pro forma documents, both in Telugu and English, will be uploaded on the website of the department. If there is any information in addition to the one specified in the pro forma, the same can be appended. Once the document is ready, it can be printed, scanned and uploaded online.

At the time of uploading the documents, one gets an opportunity to select a time slot for registration. All these measures are aimed at putting an end to the role of middlemen and root out corruption. The CM, who reviewed the stamps and registrations department functioning on Sunday, decided to revamp the system and see that its reputation as one of the most corrupt departments is erased.  

The new system is being implemented on a pilot basis in Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts and the officials in due course have identified loopholes and shortcomings and accordingly initiated measures to modify the system. 

Further, the new policy facilitates appeal against rejected documents under Registration Act 73 and 74. A detailed explanation of the rejection would be given by officials.

The State government has decided to conduct awareness programmes on the reforms in districts under the supervision of Stamps and Registration Department commissioner Siddarth Jain. The programme in Kurnool and Vizianagaram will be conducted on October 14,  Anantapur and Srikakulam on October 15, Kadapa and Vizag  on October 16, Chittoor and East Godavari on October 17, Nellore and West Godavari on October 18, Prakasam and Krishna on October 19, and Guntur on October 21. Opinions and suggestions will be elicited from advocates, doctors, realtors and builders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Stamps and Registrations Department Registration Act 73 East Godavari
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp