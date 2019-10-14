Now, Andhra Pradesh government to ask seller, buyer to prepare registration documents on their own

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking yet another step towards transparent and accountable governance, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is bringing in reforms in the Stamps and Registrations Department.

Starting November 1, both buyers and sellers of property can prepare their own documents, instead of depending on document writers. To help them prepare registration documents on their own, 16 different types of pro forma documents, both in Telugu and English, will be uploaded on the website of the department. If there is any information in addition to the one specified in the pro forma, the same can be appended. Once the document is ready, it can be printed, scanned and uploaded online.

At the time of uploading the documents, one gets an opportunity to select a time slot for registration. All these measures are aimed at putting an end to the role of middlemen and root out corruption. The CM, who reviewed the stamps and registrations department functioning on Sunday, decided to revamp the system and see that its reputation as one of the most corrupt departments is erased.

The new system is being implemented on a pilot basis in Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts and the officials in due course have identified loopholes and shortcomings and accordingly initiated measures to modify the system.

Further, the new policy facilitates appeal against rejected documents under Registration Act 73 and 74. A detailed explanation of the rejection would be given by officials.

The State government has decided to conduct awareness programmes on the reforms in districts under the supervision of Stamps and Registration Department commissioner Siddarth Jain. The programme in Kurnool and Vizianagaram will be conducted on October 14, Anantapur and Srikakulam on October 15, Kadapa and Vizag on October 16, Chittoor and East Godavari on October 17, Nellore and West Godavari on October 18, Prakasam and Krishna on October 19, and Guntur on October 21. Opinions and suggestions will be elicited from advocates, doctors, realtors and builders.