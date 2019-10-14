Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on two-day visit to Nellore

The TDP lost all 10 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in the 2019 general elections.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the district for two days i.e., from October 14 to 15 assumes significance with the secondary cadre of the party planning to shift loyalties to the ruling YSR Congress.

The TDP lost all 10 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in the 2019 general elections. The TDP leadership is devising strategies to bag a maximum number of gram panchayats. In this connection, the TDP supremo is visiting the district to gear up the leaders at the mandal level for the ensuing panchayat and municipal elections.

The TDP has strong cadre in some coastal mandals and also in other parts of the district. Former ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and P Narayana and MLC B Ravichandra recently held a meeting with the party leaders to discuss the poll debacle.

“There have been numerous attacks on TDP cadre by YSRC activists. The visit of Chandrababu Naidu to Nellore district will surely boost the morale of party cadre,” said a senior TDP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu YSR Congress Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy P Narayana B Ravichandra
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp