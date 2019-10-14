Two Anantapur boys selected for Andhra U-16 team

Home States Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: Two Anantapur District Cricket Association players — P Arjun Tendulkar and G Mallikarjuna — have been selected for Andhra U-16 team to participate in BCCI U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy to be played in different venues across the country from October 15 to November 3.

P Arjun Tendulkar, a native of Gotluru, regularly practices at Anantapur Sports Academy (ASA), after his family moved to Anantapur, under the able guidance of KS Shahabuddin. He recently scored 725 runs in the inter-district cricket tournament with a triple century and earned a place in Andhra U-16 for the second time in succession. Tendulkar also played for Andhra U-14 team in 2016-17 season. A right-hand opening batsman, his aim is to represent the Indian team. Mallikarjuna, a native of Raptadu, regularly practices at ASA. After his father’s death, his mother Uma Devi, a daily wage worker, motivated him to take up the game. 

He too trains under KS Shahabuddin and recently got 54 wickets in the inter-district cricket tournament in Kadapa and got selected for Andhra U-16 team. A left-arm spinner, his aim is to represent Andhra Ranji Trophy team. He also played for Andhra U-14 team in 2016-17.

