Vijayawada to host BCCI Senior Women’s T20 super league matches from October 31

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Super league matches of BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament will be held at Mulapadu grounds near Vijayawada from October 31 to November 10 according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

League matches, however, will be held from Monday. Total 35 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E ) with seven teams in each group. Group A league matches will be played at JKC College and RVR& JC College in Guntur.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Gujarat and Meghalaya are in group A. The matches will be played from Oct 14 to 23. From each group, two teams will qualify for the super league cum knock out tournament to decide the all India winner and runner up.