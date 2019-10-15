Home States Andhra Pradesh

17 kg gold missing from Chittoor's Andhra Bank, insider role suspected

The bank was located near Amara Raja Digital City along the Bengaluru-Chittoor highway in Yadamarri mandal, 10 km from Chittoor town.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Bank

Andhra Bank (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: At least 17 kg gold and cash were allegedly stolen from the strong room of Andhra Bank’s Yadamarri branch in the district. With no sign of break-in or forcible entry, police suspect insider job behind the theft.

The bank was located near Amara Raja Digital City along the Bengaluru-Chittoor highway in Yadamarri mandal, 10 km from Chittoor town. According to deputy superintendent of police (Chittoor) Eeshwar Reddy, the bank officials noticed the missing gold and cash from the strong room on Monday and alerted the police. “We inspected the scene of offence and found that all the locks of the doors and even the shutter were intact. There was no sign of any break-in or forcible entry,’’ he said.

He added that it was evident that the strong room was opened by using the master keys. “The bank was closed on Friday evening. On Saturday, the manager was the only one who came to the bank, stayed till 1 pm before leaving for home. The bank was opened only on Monday morning,’’ the police official said.
Though it was reported that 17 kg gold and `2.66 lakh in cash were missing, the police official said they were yet to ascertain the exact missing property. “There are several people who have pledged gold with the bank but some might have taken back their gold. The computers are not working properly,’’ he said.

The DSP further added that the hard disc of the closed-circuit cameras installed on the premises was missing, making their job complicated to identify the culprits behind the theft of the gold jewellery and cash.“It is a clear case of an insider job,’’ he said adding a case has been registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Bank Andhra Bank’s Yadamarri branch Amara Raja Digital City Bengaluru-Chittoor highway Yadamarri mandal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp